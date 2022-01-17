Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Drake were both winners while Nebraska took another L in regional men’s college basketball on Monday.

Northwest Missouri State (16-1, 9-0): Northwest Missouri State won their 14th straight, 71-63, over Washburn. Trevor Hudgins had 26 points and five assists, and Wes Dreamer finished with 18 points and nine boards in the victory.

Nebraska (6-13, 0-8): Nebraska took another loss in the Big Ten, falling to Indiana (13-4, 4-3) by a 78-71 final. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 20 points and five rebounds, and Alonzo Verge posted 19 points, four assists and four steals in the loss.

Drake (13-5, 4-1): Drake edged past Southern Illinois (9-8, 2-3) for a 60-59 win in the Missouri Valley Conference. Garrett Sturtz had a team-best 16 points off the bench, adding eight rebounds and two steals. Tucker DeVries pitched in 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

