(KMAland) -- Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri all picked up conference wins while Iowa State lost at Texas Tech in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (14-4, 2-4): Iowa State took a 72-60 loss to Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2) in the Big 12. Caleb Grill had 17 points on four made 3-pointers for the Cyclones while Izaiah Brockington pitched in 12 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas (15-2, 4-1): Kansas escaped Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4) with a 67-64 win in Big 12 Conference action. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 16 points and eight rebounds while Christan Braun added 15 points and Ochai Agbaji put in 10 points of his own.
Kansas State (10-7, 2-4): Kansas State edged Texas (13-5, 3-3), 66-65, in the Big 12 Conference. Mark Smith posted 22 points and eight rebounds while Nijel Pack added 16 points and Mike McGuirl put in 13 points.
Missouri (8-9, 2-3): Missouri rolled to a 78-53 win over Ole Miss (9-8, 1-4). Amari Davis came off the bench to score 23 points on 10/10 shooting from the field and 3/3 from the free throw line. Kobe Brown pitched in 15 points and seven rebounds, and Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray pitched in 11 points each.