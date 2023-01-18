(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri landed wins while Drake lost in overtime on Wednesday in regional men’s college basketball.
Drake (14-6, 5-4): Drake dropped a Missouri Valley Conference overtime meeting with Missouri State (10-9, 6-3), 65-62. Tucker DeVries had a big night for the Bulldogs with 26 points and five rebounds, and Darnell Brodie posted 13 points and five boards of his own.
Nebraska (10-9, 3-5): Nebraska survived in a 63-60 win over Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) in the Big Ten Conference. The Huskers got 15 points and seven rebounds from Sam Griesel while Keisei Tominaga added 11 points. Derrick Walker pitched in eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists in just 23 minutes.
Missouri (14-4, 3-3): Missouri edged past Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) for a 79-76 Southeastern Conference win. Kobe Brown had 17 points and six rebounds, and DeAndre Gholston added 16 points for the Tigers. Sean East II pitched in 12 points.