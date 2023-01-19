(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State used a big second half to get a win while Kuemper Catholic alum Matthew Dentlinger helped South Dakota State beat Omaha in Thursday's men's regional college basketball action.
Omaha (7-13, 3-5): South Dakota State (10-9, 5-2) was a 84-61 victor. Frankie Fidler had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks while Marquel Sutton and JJ White chipped in 12 points apiece. Akol Arop and Mound City alum Tony Osburn had eight points apiece. Kuemper Catholic graduate Matthew Dentlinger added eight points, four rebounds and three assists for South Dakota State.
Kansas City (7-13, 5-4): The Roos suffered a 77-60 loss to North Dakota (7-13, 1-6). Shemarri Allen and RayQuawndis Mitchell dropped 17 points apiece for the Roos. Allen also had seven rebounds and six assists. Tyler Andrews added 10 points and five rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (16-2, 9-2): The Bearcats posted 52 second-half points in a 73-52 win over Central Missouri (8-10, 4-8). Wes Dreamer had 21 points while Diego Bernard had 20 points and seven rebounds. Bennett Stirtz stuffed the stat sheet with nine points and six rebounds, and Luke Waters contributed eight points and four rebounds.