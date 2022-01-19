(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled over St. John’s while Iowa, UNI and Drake all took tough losses in men’s regional basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa (13-5, 3-4): Iowa lost a Big Ten defensive slog to Rutgers (11-6, 5-2), 48-46, when Ron Harper Jr. made a pair of go-ahead free throws with two seconds left. Keegan Murray topped the Hawkeyes with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Patrick McCaffery pitched in 11 points. Filip Rebraca also had a strong game for Iowa with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Creighton (11-5, 3-2): Creighton rolled to an 87-64 Big East win over St. John’s (10-6, 2-3). Alex O’Connell hit six 3s and scored 28 points with seven rebounds to lead the Jays. Arthur Kaluma had 20 points and five rebounds, Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins added 13 points, five boards and three steals and Trey Alexander added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.
Northern Iowa (9-8, 5-2): Northern Iowa fell in overtime, 83-80, to Valparaiso (9-10, 2-5). Noah Carter had a big night for the Panthers with 33 points on six made 3-pointers. Carter also had 10 rebounds and five assists, and Trae Berhow (14 points, 4 assists) and Bowen Born (11 points) also scored in double figures.
Drake (13-6, 4-2): Drake dropped an 83-71 Missouri Valley Conference game to Bradley (9-10, 3-4). Tucker DeVries had 17 points, Garrett Sturtz added 15 and eight boards and Roman Penn finished with 14 points and three assists. DJ Wilkins added 12 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.