(KMAalnd) -- Missouri beat South Carolina while K-State was rocked by Oklahoma in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas State (5-10, 1-6): Kansas State was rocked by Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3), 76-50. DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points while Selton Miguel pitched in 11 for the Wildcats in the loss.
Missouri (9-2, 3-2): Jeremiah Tilmon scored 19 points with 10 rebounds in an 81-70 win over South Carolina (3-4, 1-2). Mark Smith pitched in 18 points, and Dru Smith scored 16 for the Tigers.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/19)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 76 Kansas State 50
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 87 Maryland 63
Purdue 67 Ohio State 65
Illinois 79 Penn State 65
Big East Conference
Villanova 76 Seton Hall 74
Butler 67 DePaul 53
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 81 South Carolina 70
Florida 75 Tennessee 49
Alabama 105 LSU 75
Ole Miss 64 Mississippi State 46