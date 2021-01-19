Missouri Tigers

(KMAalnd) -- Missouri beat South Carolina while K-State was rocked by Oklahoma in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Kansas State (5-10, 1-6): Kansas State was rocked by Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3), 76-50. DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points while Selton Miguel pitched in 11 for the Wildcats in the loss.

Missouri (9-2, 3-2): Jeremiah Tilmon scored 19 points with 10 rebounds in an 81-70 win over South Carolina (3-4, 1-2). Mark Smith pitched in 18 points, and Dru Smith scored 16 for the Tigers.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/19)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 76 Kansas State 50

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 87 Maryland 63

Purdue 67 Ohio State 65

Illinois 79 Penn State 65

Big East Conference 

Villanova 76 Seton Hall 74

Butler 67 DePaul 53

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 81 South Carolina 70

Florida 75 Tennessee 49

Alabama 105 LSU 75

Ole Miss 64 Mississippi State 46

