(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and Missouri were winners while ISU, Nebraska, Omaha, UNI, Kansas, K-State and UMKC all lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Iowa State (2-5, 0-3): Iowa State battled with Baylor (9-0, 2-0) before dropping a 76-65 Big 12 Conference matchup. Javan Johnson led the Cyclones with 17 points while Solomon Young had 15, Rasir Bolton pitched in 14 with eight boards, six assists and four steals and Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12 points.
Iowa (9-2, 3-1): Iowa picked up a key Big Ten Conference road win over Rutgers (7-2, 3-2), 77-75. Luka Garza had 25 points while Keegan Murray came off the bench to finish with 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points and hit a late go-ahead jumper in the win.
Nebraska (4-7, 0-4): Nebraska’s second-half push fell short in an 84-77 loss to Michigan State (7-3, 1-3). Teddy Allen had 23 points and six rebounds for the Huskers while Trey McGowens finished with 20 points of his own in the loss. Kobe Webster chipped in 10 points off the bench.
Creighton (8-2, 4-1): Christian Bishop’s dunk with 0.8 left was the difference for Creighton in a 67-65 win over Providence (7-4, 3-2). Marcus Zegarowski had a team-high 20 points behind six 3-point makes while Damien Jefferson added 18 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Mitch Ballock scored 14 points in the victory.
Omaha (2-9, 0-1): Omaha lost their Summit League opener, 95-83, to Oral Roberts (4-5, 1-0). Marlon Ruffin led the charge for the Mavericks with 24 points. Matt Pile added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Ayo Akinwole pitched in 10 points.
Northern Iowa (2-6, 1-2): Northern Iowa never led in a 65-61 loss to Evansville (4-5, 2-1). Austin Phyfe had a double-double for the Panthers with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Trae Berhow posted a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Bowen Born scored 12 points in the defeat.
Kansas (8-2, 2-1): Kansas got worked over by Texas (8-1, 2-0) in an 84-59 final. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 20 points and seven rebounds while Ochai Agbaji chipped in 11 points of hi sown.
Kansas State (5-6, 1-2): Kansas State took another loss on Saturday, falling to TCU (9-2, 2-1), 67-60, in Big 12 play. DaJuan Gordon led K-State with 18 points and seven rebounds while Davion Bradford (14 points, 9 rebounds), Mike McGuirl (13 points, 6 assists) and Nijel Pack (12 points) also scored in double figures.
Missouri (7-1, 1-1): Missouri bounced back from their first loss for an 82-68 road win over Arkansas (9-1, 1-1). Jeremiah Tilmon had a monster night with 25 points and 11 rebounds while Xavier Pinson had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Mark Smith also scored 11 points with nine rebounds.
UMKC (4-6, 0-1): UMKC lost their Summit League opener, 52-45, to North Dakota (2-8, 1-0). Josiah Allick (14 points, 11 rebounds), Marvin Nesbitt (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Brandon McKissic (12 points, 3 steals) all scored in double figures for the Roos.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/2)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 76 Iowa State 65
Texas 84 Kansas 59
TCU 67 Kansas State 60
Oklahoma 75 West Virginia 71
Oklahoma State 82 Texas Tech 77 — OT
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 77 Rutgers 75
Michigan State 84 Nebraska 77
Illinois 66 Purdue 58
Big East Conference
Creighton 67 Providence 65
Seton Hall 68 Butler 60
Marquette 64 Georgetown 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 65 Northern Iowa 61
Missouri State 84 Indiana State 74
Loyola Chicago 57 North Texas 49
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 81 Arkansas 68
South Carolina 78 Florida A&M 71
Florida 83 LSU 79
Texas A&M 68 Auburn 66
Alabama 71 Tennessee 63
Kentucky 78 Mississippi State 73 — 2 OT
Wichita State 83 Ole Miss 79
Summit League
Oral Roberts 95 Omaha 83
North Dakota State 68 Western Illinois 50
North Dakota 52 UMKC 45
South Dakota 93 Denver 54