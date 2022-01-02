NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa was a winner while Drake and Nebraska suffered closes losses on Sunday. 

Nebraska (6-8, 0-3): Ohio State held off Nebraska for a 87-79 overtime victory. Bryce McGowens had 18 points for Nebraska in the loss while CJ Wilcher came off the bench to drop 13 points and bury three triples. Derrick Walker had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Northern Iowa (5-7, 1-1): Northern Iowa used a strong second half to pull away from Evansville for a 83-61 win. AJ Green led the Panthers with 18 points off four three-pointers while Trae Berhow had 16 points, Noah Carter scored 15, Antwan Kimmons posted 10 and Nate Heise also added 10. Tywhon Pickford grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. 

Drake (10-5, 1-1): Missouri State outscored Drake 38-27 in the second half for a 61-56 win. Garrett Sturtz led Drake with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Roman Penn had 10 points and Darnell Brodie corralled 10 boards. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.