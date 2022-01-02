(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa was a winner while Drake and Nebraska suffered closes losses on Sunday.
Nebraska (6-8, 0-3): Ohio State held off Nebraska for a 87-79 overtime victory. Bryce McGowens had 18 points for Nebraska in the loss while CJ Wilcher came off the bench to drop 13 points and bury three triples. Derrick Walker had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Northern Iowa (5-7, 1-1): Northern Iowa used a strong second half to pull away from Evansville for a 83-61 win. AJ Green led the Panthers with 18 points off four three-pointers while Trae Berhow had 16 points, Noah Carter scored 15, Antwan Kimmons posted 10 and Nate Heise also added 10. Tywhon Pickford grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Drake (10-5, 1-1): Missouri State outscored Drake 38-27 in the second half for a 61-56 win. Garrett Sturtz led Drake with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Roman Penn had 10 points and Darnell Brodie corralled 10 boards.