(KMAland) -- Creighton fell to Providence in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Creighton (10-4, 6-3): Creighton lost in Big East Conference play to Providence, 74-70. Damien Jefferson had 26 points for the Jays in the defeat while Marus Zegarowski added 17 and Christian Bishop put in 12.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/20)
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 68 Northwestern 52
Big East Conference
Providence 74 Creighton 70
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 75 Valparaiso 39
Illinois State 71 Bradley 56
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 63 Kentucky 62
Arkansas Auburn