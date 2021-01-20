NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton fell to Providence in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Creighton (10-4, 6-3): Creighton lost in Big East Conference play to Providence, 74-70. Damien Jefferson had 26 points for the Jays in the defeat while Marus Zegarowski added 17 and Christian Bishop put in 12.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/20)

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 68 Northwestern 52

Big East Conference 

Providence 74 Creighton 70

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 75 Valparaiso 39

Illinois State 71 Bradley 56

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 63 Kentucky 62

Arkansas Auburn

