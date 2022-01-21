(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State lost in overtime while Kansas City was a tight winner in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (16-2, 9-1): Northwest Missouri State dropped their first MIAA game of the season to Central Oklahoma (16-2, 11-1), 76-75 in overtime. Trevor Hudgins had a big night with 11 3-point makes and 39 points to lead the Bearcats. Diego Bernard added 13 points and four rebounds.
Kansas City (9-8, 3-3): Kansas City edged past North Dakota State (11-7, 3-3) for an 80-77 victory. Arkel Lamar had 24 points and six rebounds, and Marvin Nesbitt pitched in 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Evan Gilyard added 12 points for the Roos.