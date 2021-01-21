Ryan Hawkins
(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins dropped 30 in a Northwest Missouri State win while Iowa lost to Indiana in men’s regional college basketball action from Thursday.

Northwest Missouri State (9-1): Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) had 30 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Bearcats in an 81-70 win over Newman. Diego Bernard added 18 while Trevor Hudgins had 11 and Luke Waters scored 10.

Iowa (12-3, 6-2): Iowa was roughed up by Indiana (9-6, 4-4) in an 81-69 defeat. Luka Garza had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes while Joe Wieskamp finished with 16 points and 12 boards. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/21)

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 81 Iowa 69 

Penn State 75 Rutgers 67

