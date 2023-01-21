(KMAland) -- UNI, Drake, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State were the only regional men’s college basketball winners on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa State (14-4, 5-2): The Cyclones lost a 61-59 battle with Oklahoma State (11-8, 3-4) in Big 12 Conference play. Osun Osunniyi had 15 points and seven rebounds for ISU. Gabe Kalscheur added 14 points and Tre King pitched in 10 with eight rebounds off the bench.
Iowa (12-7, 4-4): Iowa had their four-game win streak snapped by Ohio State (11-8, 3-5), which snapped their five-game skid with a 93-77 win. Kris Murray had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Filip Rebraca posted 15 points. Ahron Ulis tallied 12 points for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa (11-9, 7-3): Northern Iowa edged past Illinois-Chicago (9-12, 1-9) for a 78-72 Missouri Valley Conference win. Michael Duax had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Bowen Born put in 18 points with four assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson also had a strong game with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Drake (15-6, 6-4): Drake had no problems with Evansville (4-17, 0-10) in a 97-61 Missouri Valley Conference road rout. Tucker DeVries scored 23 points with four rebounds and four assists while Roman Penn pitched in 13 points and 18 assists for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 17 points and grabbed eight boards, Okay Djamgouz had 11 points and Nate Ferguson tallied 10 points in the win.
Nebraska (10-10, 3-6): Nebraska fell to Penn State (13-6, 4-4), 76-65, in the Big Ten on Saturday. Derrick Walker had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Huskers while Keisei Tominaga added 13 points. Sam Griesel pitched in 11 points, five boards, five steals and four assists, and CJ Wilcher finished with 11 points for Nebraska.
Omaha (7-14, 3-6): Luke Jungers had 27 points off the bench for Omaha in an 84-68 Summit League loss to South Dakota (9-11, 4-4). Jungers made six 3-pointers in the loss. Mound City alum Tony Osburn added a career-best 13 points for the Mavericks.
Northwest Missouri State (17-2, 10-2): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 59-38 win over Lincoln (11-5, 7-5). Diego Bernard scored 20 points for the Bearcats in the win. Mitch Mascari added 12 points.
Missouri (14-5, 3-4): Missouri got rocked by Alabama (17-2, 7-0), 85-64, in Southeastern Conference play. Isiaih Mosley scored 19 points and had four rebounds for Missouri in the loss. DeAndre Gholston added 10 points.
Kansas (16-3, 5-2): Kansas was absolutely smashed at home by TCU (15-4, 4-3) in Big 12 Conference action, 83-60. Jalen Wilson had 30 points and seven rebounds in a losing effort while Kevin McCullar pitched in 10 points.
Kansas State (17-2, 6-1): Kansas State took over the top spot in the Big 12 with a 68-58 win over Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7). Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Keyontae Johnson added 15 points and 11 boards for the Wildcats. Ismael Massoud also had a strong game with 12 points.