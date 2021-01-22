Nate Mohr.jpg
Photo: Wayne State Athletics

(KMAland) -- Nate Mohr hit double figures for Wayne State in another win on Friday in college basketball action.

South Dakota State (9-3, 3-0): Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) scored four points for the Jackrabbits in a 92-73 win over North Dakota. 

Wayne State (4-3, 4-1): Nate Mohr (Glenwood) had 13 points and six assists for Wayne State in a 99-71 win over Upper Iowa.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/22)

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 70 Purdue 53

Summit League 

South Dakota 65 Western Illinois 60

North Dakota State 70 Denver 58

South Dakota State 92 North Dakota 73

