(KMAland) -- Nate Mohr hit double figures for Wayne State in another win on Friday in college basketball action.
South Dakota State (9-3, 3-0): Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) scored four points for the Jackrabbits in a 92-73 win over North Dakota.
Wayne State (4-3, 4-1): Nate Mohr (Glenwood) had 13 points and six assists for Wayne State in a 99-71 win over Upper Iowa.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/22)
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 70 Purdue 53
Summit League
South Dakota 65 Western Illinois 60
North Dakota State 70 Denver 58
South Dakota State 92 North Dakota 73