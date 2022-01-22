(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa, Creighton, Drake, Kansas and Kansas City all won while Iowa State, Omaha, UNI, Missouri and K-State all lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (17-2, 10-1): Northwest bounced back from their first MIAA loss with an 82-53 win over Newman (4-11, 1-9). Trevor Hudgins had 21 points and six assists, and Daniel Abreu added 15 points and seven rebounds. Luke Waters and Diego Bernard also scored 13 points each for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (14-5, 2-5): Iowa State dropped a 59-44 Big 12 game to TCU (13-3, 3-2). Izaiah Brockington was the only Cyclone in double figures with 19 points, adding 12 rebounds for a double-double in the loss.
Iowa (14-5, 4-4): Iowa had little trouble with Penn State (8-8, 3-5) in a 68-51 Big Ten win. Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Kris Murray pitched in 13 points. Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery posted 11 points each.
Creighton (12-5, 4-2): Creighton knocked off DePaul (10-8, 1-7) in Big East Conference play. Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, and Trey Alexander put in 12 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Ryan Hawkins finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Omaha (3-17, 2-7): Omaha took another loss with a 94-63 defeat at the hands of Denver (8-14, 4-5). Felix Lemetti had 12 points while Marco Smith and Akol Arp posted 10 points each. Arop also grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
Drake (14-6, 5-2) & Northern Iowa (9-9, 5-3): Drake snagged an 82-74 overtime win at Northern Iowa. The Bulldogs had five players in double figures, led by 18 points from Roman Penn. Garrett Sturtz had 16 points and 10 rebounds while D.J. Wilkins pitched in 16 points of his own, Tucker DeVries had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Tremell Murphy added 11 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
AJ Green was the only player in double figures for the Panthers with 27 points, sinking five 3-pointers and going 10/11 from the free throw line while also grabbing nine rebounds.
Missouri (8-10, 2-4): Missouri fell in Southeastern Conference play to Alabama (13-6, 4-3), 86-76. Jarron Coleman had 17 points to lead Missouri in the defeat. DaJuan Gordon, Javon Pickett and Amari Davis all scored 12 points.
Kansas (16-2, 5-1) & Kansas State (10-8, 2-5): Ochai Agbaji dropped in 29 points with seven rebounds to lead Kansas in a 78-75 win over K-State. Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and David McCormack had 11 points and 15 boards. Christian Braun tallied 11 points and five assists.
Kansas State’s Nijel Pack had 35 points on eight made 3-pointers. Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points and six assists, and Selton Miguel pitched in 11 points.
Kansas City (10-8, 4-3): Evan Gilyard II dropped in 30 points to lead Kansas City to a 79-74 win in Summit League play over North Dakota (4-16, 0-7). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and rebounds, and Arkel Lamar and Anderson Kopp pitched in 10 points apiece.