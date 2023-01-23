Kansas Jayhawks

(Waco) -- No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3) was a 75-69 winner over No. 9 Kansas (16-4, 5-3). 

Gradey Dick led Kansas with 24 points while Jalen Wilson had 23 points and five rebounds. 

Kevin McCullar Jr had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. 

