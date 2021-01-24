(KMAland) -- A big day for Ryan Hawkins in a win for Northwest, big victories for Creighton and Missouri and double figure scoring days for Nate Mohr and Garrett Franken in men’s college basketball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (10-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 90-68 win over Central Oklahoma (3-5). Ryan Hawkins led five players in double figures with 23 points and added 17 rebounds. Trevor Hudgins scored 20 points, Diego Bernard had 16, Byron Alexander chipped in 13 and Wes Dreamer put in 11.
Creighton (11-4, 7-3): Denzel Mahoney had 20 points while Marcus Zegarowski finished with 15, Damien Jefferson had 13 and Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 10 for Creighton in a 74-66 win over Connecticut (7-3, 4-3).
Kansas (10-5, 4-4): Kansas dropped a 75-68 Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3). Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Wilson had 13 points and Ochai Agbaji put in 10.
Kansas State (5-11, 1-7): Kansas State struggled mightily in a 69-47 loss to West Virginia (10-4, 3-3). Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 15 points while Selton Miguel put in 10.
Missouri (10-2, 4-2): Xavier Pinson poured in 27 points to lead Missouri in a 73-64 win over Tennessee (10-3, 4-3). Dru Smith pitched in 18 points for the Tigers.
UMKC (5-9, 1-4): Oral Roberts (9-6, 6-1) edged past UMKC, 60-58. Brandon McKissic had 20 points and Josiah Allick added 11 for the Roos.
Former KMAlanders in action on Saturday…
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper Catholic: Dentlinger had eight points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State in an 85-74 win over North Dakota.
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic: Franken put in 13 points with nine rebounds for Dordt (15-6) in an 83-69 loss to Doane.
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic: Hawkins scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds for Northwest Missouri State in a 90-68 win over Central Oklahoma.
-Josh Lambert, Auburn: Lambert had six points and four rebounds for Midland (4-13) in a 98-72 loss to Morningside.
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood: Mohr had 13 points and three assists for Wayne State (4-4, 4-2) in an 82-74 loss to Upper Iowa.
-Jacob Privia, Underwood: Privia had three points for Buena Vista (1-0) in an 82-78 win over Wartburg.
-Noah Rigatuso, Lewis Central: Rigatuso scored seven points with four rebounds and three assists for NIACC in an 87-63 loss to DMACC.
-Quinten Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic: Vasa had eight points and four rebounds for Briar Cliff (11-10) in an 81-58 loss to Concordia.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/23)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 75 Kansas 68
West Virginia 69 Kansas State 47
Baylor 81 Oklahoma State 66
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 63 Minnesota 49
Ohio State 74 Wisconsin 62
Penn State 81 Northwestern 78
Big East Conference
Creighton 74 Connecticut 66
Villanova 71 Providence 56
St. John’s 96 Utah Valley 78
DePaul 68 Marquette 61
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 69 Illinois State 60
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 73 Tennessee 64
Auburn 109 South Carolina 86
Arkansas 92 Vanderbilt 71
Florida 92 Georgia 84
Ole Miss 61 Texas A&M 50
Kentucky 82 LSU 69
Alabama 81 Mississippi State 73
Summit League
Oral Roberts 60 UMKC 58
South Dakota 84 Western Illinois 74
North Dakota State 84 Denver 58
South Dakota State 85 North Dakota 74