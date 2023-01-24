(KMAland) -- Iowa State held off K-State, Drake won late over Indiana State and Missouri upset Ole Miss in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Iowa State (15-4, 6-2) & Kansas State (17-3, 6-2): Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and had seven assists for Iowa State in an 80-76 win. Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points, Osun Osunniyi totaled 16 points and Tamin Lipsey pitched in 10 for the Cyclones. K-State’s Markquis Nowell had 23 points and nine assists, and Keyontae Johnson tallied 15 points with 10 rebounds. Cam Carter added 15 points, and Ismael Massoud finished with 13 points for the Wildcats.
Drake (16-6, 7-4): Drake blew an 18-point halftime lead, but DJ Wilkins hit a late 3-pointer to lift the Bulldogs to a 70-68 win over Indiana State (13-9, 6-5). Tucker DeVries led with 21 points, Roman Penn added 16 and Garrett Sturtz finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wilkins had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (15-5, 4-4): Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge poured in 24 points to lead Missouri in an 89-77 win over Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7). Isiaih Mosley added 20 points, and Kobe Brown tallied 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Mohamed Diarra pitched in 11 points for the Tigers.