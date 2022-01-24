(KMAland) -- Kansas City rolled to a win over Spurgeon College while Kansas blew a 15-point lead before winning in double overtime in regional men’s college basketball action on Monday.
Kansas City (11-8): Kansas City rolled to a 111-44 win over Spurgeon College. Jack Chapman had a career game for the Roos with 27 points and 14 rebounds while Anderson Kopp added 22 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds. Caden Boser, Marvin Nesbitt and Evan Gilyard all had 11 points, and Jacob Johnson finished with 10 points.
Kansas (16-2, 5-1): Kansas handed Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2) a 94-91 double overtime loss despite blowing a 15-point second half lead. Ochai Agbaji had a big night with 37 points and seven rebounds, and Christian Braun pitched in 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. David McCormack added 13 points, and Jalen Wilson had nine points and 11 rebounds.