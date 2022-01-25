(KMAland) -- Kansas State was blown out by Baylor while Missouri lost a one-point defensive slugfest to No. 1 Auburn in regional men's college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas State (10-9, 2-6): Kansas State was routed by Baylor (18-2, 6-2), 74-49, in Big 12 Conference play. Nijel Pack had 13 points and Markquis Nowell added 11 for the Wildcats, which trailed by as many as 29 in the blowout defeat.
Missouri (8-11, 2-5): Missouri dropped a 55-54 defensive battle with No. 1 ranked Auburn (19-1, 8-0). Javon Pickett had 17 points and six rebounds, and Jarron Coleman added 10 points and three boards for Missouri. Kobe Brown also had eight points and 11 rebounds in the loss.