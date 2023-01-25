(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northern Iowa both put all five scorers in double digits on their way to wins Wednesday night.
Nebraska (10-11, 3-7): Nebraska suffered it's seventh straight loss to Northwestern (14-5, 5-3) with a 78-63 defeat on Wednesday. Keisei Tominaga led Nebraska with 22 points while Jamarques Lawrence added 12. Sam Greisel scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and three assists while Derrick Walker scored seven points, grabbed four boards and handed out four assists.
Creighton (12-8, 9-1): The Bluejays put up 52 first-half points in a 104-76 win over St. John's (13-8, 1-5). All five Creighton starters were in double digits. Baylor Scheierman led the way with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points apiece while Arthur Kaluma scored 14 and Trey Alexander added 12. Zander Yates scored nine points, and Frederick King posted seven.
Northern Iowa (12-9, 8-3): The Panthers were a 77-66 winner over Valparaiso (9-13, 3-8). Bowen Born had 18 to lead the way while Tytan Anderson had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Duax totaled 15 points, James Betz scored 12 and Trey Campbell added 10.