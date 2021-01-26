Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake stayed undefeated with a big 15-point comeback while Missouri was downed by Auburn in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Drake (14-0, 5-0): Drake allowed just 20 second-half points and came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Missouri State (9-2, 5-2), 68-61. Roman Penn scored 20 points, and Darnell Brodie added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Garret Sturtz scored 13 points, and Shanquan Hemphill pitched in 12 for the Bulldogs. 

Missouri (10-3, 4-3): Missouri fell in SEC play to Auburn (10-7, 4-5), 88-82. Jeremiah Tilmon had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Tigers while Dru Smith also scored 21 points with four boards, three assists and three steals. Javon Pickett added 13 points off the bench.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/26)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 80 Texas 79

Big East Conference 

UConn 63 Butler 51

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 68 Missouri State 61

Indiana State 71 Southern Illinois 59

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 88 Missouri 82

Alabama 70 Kentucky 59

Tennessee 56 Mississippi State 53

LSU 78 Texas A&M 66

