(KMAland) -- Drake stayed undefeated with a big 15-point comeback while Missouri was downed by Auburn in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Drake (14-0, 5-0): Drake allowed just 20 second-half points and came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Missouri State (9-2, 5-2), 68-61. Roman Penn scored 20 points, and Darnell Brodie added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Garret Sturtz scored 13 points, and Shanquan Hemphill pitched in 12 for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (10-3, 4-3): Missouri fell in SEC play to Auburn (10-7, 4-5), 88-82. Jeremiah Tilmon had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Tigers while Dru Smith also scored 21 points with four boards, three assists and three steals. Javon Pickett added 13 points off the bench.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/26)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 80 Texas 79
Big East Conference
UConn 63 Butler 51
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 68 Missouri State 61
Indiana State 71 Southern Illinois 59
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 88 Missouri 82
Alabama 70 Kentucky 59
Tennessee 56 Mississippi State 53
LSU 78 Texas A&M 66