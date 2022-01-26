(KMAland) -- It was a great night for Iowa teams as UNI, Iowa State and Drake each recorded thrilling victories on Wednesday night.
Check out the full regional men's college basketball below.
Iowa State (14-5, 2-5): Iowa State won an 84-81 overtime thriller over Oklahoma State. Izaiah Brockington (26 points) was phenomenal for Iowa State while Tyrese Hunter (18 points, four assists, four rebounds), Caleb Grill (15 points) and George Conditt IV (10 points, eight rebounds) also stepped up for the Cyclones in the win.
Creighton (12-6, 4-3): Creighton suffered a 72-55 loss to Butler. The Bluejays had three in double figures: Arthur Kaluma (18 points), Alex O’Connell (10 points, seven rebounds) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (10 points, five blocks, 4 rebounds). Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Drake (14-5, 5-2): Drake won an 89-88 high-scoring overtime game over Illinois State. Six Drake players scored at least 10 points: DJ Wilkins (18), Tucker DeVries (18), Shanquan Hemphill (15), Garrett Sturtz (14), Roman Penn (10) and Tremell Murphy (10). Sturtz led the Bulldogs’ rebounding efforts with 11 while Murphy grabbed nine boards, and Hemphill added seven.
Northern Iowa (10-9, 6-3): Northern Iowa won a tight 64-59 battle over Evansville. AJ Green had a team-high 18 points, while Nate Heise added 12 points and seven rebounds. Noah Carter and Trae Berhow pitched in nine points each.