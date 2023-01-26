(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged Omaha while Northwest Missouri State recorded a blowout win in regional men's college basketball action Thursday.
Iowa (12-8, 4-5): The Hawkeyes' game-winning shot fell short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State (14-7, 6-3). Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points while Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Connor McCaffery recorded five points and eight rebounds.
Kansas City (9-13, 6-4) & Omaha (7-15, 3-7): Kansas City held on for the 64-61 win. Shemarri Allen had 20 points to lead the Roos while David Allen Mukeba Jr had 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Rayquawndis Mitchell had 11 points and five rebounds. Mound City alum Tony Osburn posted 12 points. Frankie Fidler also had 12 points to go along with his seven rebounds. Jaeden Marshall totaled nine points in Omaha's loss.
Northwest Missouri State (18-2, 11-2): The Bearcats had little trouble in a 76-36 win over Nebraska-Kearney (3-16, 1-12). Diego Bernard scored 15 points while Wes Dreamer (11), Mitch Mascari (10) and Luke Moustakas (10) also cracked double figures. Daniel Abreu added nine points. Auburn alum Cam Binder scored three points for Nebraska-Kearney.