Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake were victors while K-State was trounced by Baylor in men’s college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Creighton (12-4, 8-3): Mitch Ballock led a 16-point second half comeback, scoring 29 points to lead Creighton in an 85-81 win over Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4). Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, Damien Jefferson chipped in 14 and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 for the Jays.

Drake (15-0, 6-0): Shanquan Hemphill had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Drake in a 78-73 win over Missouri State (9-3, 5-3). Roman Penn added 18 points while DJ Wilkins scored 11 and Tremell Murphy put in 10 for the Bulldogs.

Kansas State (5-12, 1-8): Baylor (15-0, 8-0) rolled to a 107-59 win over K-State. Nijel Pack was the only player for the Wildcats in double figures with 11 points in the defeat.

Check out the results from former KMAlanders in action on Wednesday:

-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper Catholic: 2 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Dubuque)

-Garret Franken, Dordt/Atlantic: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Northwestern)

-Josh Lambert, Midland/Auburn; 4 points (vs. Mount Marty)

-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 5 points, 6 rebounds 2 assists (Kirkwood)

-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/27) 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 107 Kansas State 59

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 83 Penn State 79 

Wisconsin 61 Maryland 55

Big East Conference 

Creighton 85 Seton Hall 81

Providence 72 Marquette 63 — OT

St. John’s 81 DePaul 68

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 78 Missouri State 73

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 78 Vanderbilt 71

South Carolina 83 Georgia 59

Arkansas 74 Ole Miss 59

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.