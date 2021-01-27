(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake were victors while K-State was trounced by Baylor in men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Creighton (12-4, 8-3): Mitch Ballock led a 16-point second half comeback, scoring 29 points to lead Creighton in an 85-81 win over Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4). Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, Damien Jefferson chipped in 14 and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 for the Jays.
Drake (15-0, 6-0): Shanquan Hemphill had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Drake in a 78-73 win over Missouri State (9-3, 5-3). Roman Penn added 18 points while DJ Wilkins scored 11 and Tremell Murphy put in 10 for the Bulldogs.
Kansas State (5-12, 1-8): Baylor (15-0, 8-0) rolled to a 107-59 win over K-State. Nijel Pack was the only player for the Wildcats in double figures with 11 points in the defeat.
Check out the results from former KMAlanders in action on Wednesday:
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper Catholic: 2 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Dubuque)
-Garret Franken, Dordt/Atlantic: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Northwestern)
-Josh Lambert, Midland/Auburn; 4 points (vs. Mount Marty)
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 5 points, 6 rebounds 2 assists (Kirkwood)
-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/27)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 107 Kansas State 59
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 83 Penn State 79
Wisconsin 61 Maryland 55
Big East Conference
Creighton 85 Seton Hall 81
Providence 72 Marquette 63 — OT
St. John’s 81 DePaul 68
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 78 Missouri State 73
Southeastern Conference
Florida 78 Vanderbilt 71
South Carolina 83 Georgia 59
Arkansas 74 Ole Miss 59