(KMAland) -- Regional men's college basketball teams went 2-3 on Thursday, highlighted by victories from Northwest Missouri State and UMKC.
Northwest Missouri State (18-2, 11-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 96-63 win over Lincoln (1-14, 0-1). Trevor Hudgins scored 29 points with seven assists and four boards while Wes Dreamer had 15 points. Daniel Abreu (12 points) and Luke Waters (11 points) also hit double figures for the Bearcats.
Iowa (14-6, 4-5): Iowa suffered an 83-73 loss to Purdue (17-3, 6-3). Kris Murray posted 23 points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss while Keegan Murray posted 14 points and nine boards. Patrick McCaffery also cracked double figures with 11 points.
Nebraska (6-14, 0-9): Nebraska lost 73-65 to Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2) in Big Ten play. Bryce McGowens poured in 23 points with four rebounds while Lat Mayen and Alonzo Verge had 11 points each for the Huskers.
Omaha (3-18, 2-8): Omaha lost to Oral Roberts (14-7, 8-2), 100-88, in Summit League play. Nick Ferrarini scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti added 17 points, Darrius Hughes put in 16 and Frankie Fidler finished with 14. Akol Arop pitched in a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Kansas City (12-8, 5-3): UMKC recorded a 72-61 win over Denver (8-15, 4-6). The Roos had four in double figures: Evan Gilyard (23 points), Arkel Lamar (15), Marvin Nesbitt Jr. (13) and Anderson Kopp (13). Nesbitt grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for UMKC.