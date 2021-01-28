(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins’ putback lifted Northwest while Kansas edged past TCU in men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Kansas (11-5, 5-4): David McCormack had 15 points and six rebounds for Kansas in a low-scoring 59-51 win over TCU (9-6, 2-5). Ochai Agbaji added 13 points and four assists in the win.
Northwest Missouri State (11-1): Ryan Hawkins scored on a layup with one second left to lift the Bearcats to a 76-74 win over Lincoln (7-4). Hawkins had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Trevor Hudgins posted 20 points. Wes Dreamer tallied 11 points with 10 boards.
Check out former KMAlanders in college basketball action Thursday below...
-Lucas Berens, Buena Vista/Boyer Valley: 1 rebound (vs. Simpson)
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Lincoln
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 5 points (vs. Simpson)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/28)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 59 TCU 51
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 67 Michigan State 37
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 91 Bradley 85 — 2 OT