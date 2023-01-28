(KMAland) -- Missouri downed Iowa State, Creighton rolled to a big win, Northwest edged past Fort Hays, UMKC was victorious & Kansas and K-State were Big 12/SEC Challenge victors in regional men’s hoops on Saturday.
Iowa State (15-5) & Missouri (16-5): Missouri rolled to a 78-61 win over Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, hitting 14 3-pointers in the process. Kobe Brown scored 20 points with 12 rebounds while D’Moi Hodge added 17 points on five made 3s. Nick Honor (12 points) and DeAndre Gholston (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Tigers. Iowa State’s Jaren Holmes had 19 points and Gabe Kalscheur pitched in 14 for the Cyclones.
Northern Iowa (12-10, 8-4): Northern Iowa dropped a 79-71 Missouri Valley Conference road battle with Indiana State (14-9, 7-5). Bowen Born scored 20 points, Michael Duax added 17 points and seven rebounds and Cole Henry had 10 points off the bench for the Panthers.
Nebraska (10-12, 3-8): Nebraska lost in the Big Ten Conference at Maryland (14-7, 5-5), 82-63. Derrick Walker led the Huskers with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Sam Hoiberg hit a trio of 3s to score 15 points in the loss.
Creighton (13-8, 7-3): Creighton rolled to an 84-67 win over Xavier (17-5, 9-2) in the Big East Conference. Arthur Kaluma had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead five players in double fugues. Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and Baylor Scheierman added 14 points. Trey Alexander (13 points) and Ryan Nembhard (11 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) also scored in double figures.
Omaha (7-16, 3-8): Omaha’s upset bid fell short in a 73-64 loss to Oral Roberts (19-4, 10-0). Marquel Sutton had a team-high 19 points for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler pitched in 17 points with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Northwest Missouri State (19-2, 12-2): Northwest Missouri State edged past Fort Hays State (14-7, 9-6) for a 57-52 win in the MIAA. Diego Bernard had another big performance with 29 points to go with six steals and five rebounds. Bennett Stirtz pitched in eight points for the Bearcats.
Kansas City (10-13, 6-4): Kansas City nabbed a 70-60 win over Denver (12-12, 3-8) in Summit League action. Shemarri Allen had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Roos while RayQuawndis Mitchell pitched in 13 and Allen David Mukeba scored 10.
Kansas (17-4): Kansas snapped their three-game losing skid with a 77-68 win over Kentucky (14-7). Jalen Wilson had 22 points and eight rebounds, and KJ Adams added 17 points of his own. Gradey Dick posted 13 points and Kevin McCullar had 11 with 12 boards.
Kansas State (18-3): Kansas State picked up another win with a 64-50 victory over Florida (12-9) as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson both had 13 points. Nowell added nine boards and eight assists, and Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds. Nae’Qwan Tomlin tallied 11 points for the Wildcats.