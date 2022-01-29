(KMAland) -- Trevor Hudgins became Northwest’s all-time leading scorer, ISU downed Mizzou, Omaha won at the buzzer, UNI rolled and much more from a busy Saturday in regional men’s college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (19-2, 12-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled over Central Missouri (9-9, 6-8), 89-49. Trevor Hudgins became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 19 points in the game. Wes Dreamer posted a game-best 23 points while Luke Moustaksas had 14 and Daniel Abreu finished with 11.
Iowa State (16-5) & Missouri (8-12): Iowa State and Missouri renewed a Big Eight rivalry in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with the Cyclones winning 67-50. Izaiah Brockington led ISU with 15 points and six rebounds while Tyrese Hunter had 14 points and four boards. Aljaz Kunc chipped in 11 points off the bench in the win. DaJuan Gordon led Missouri with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Amari Davis tallied 11 points. Jarron Coleman also had 10 points.
Nebraska (6-15, 0-10): Nebraska blew a game-long lead in a 63-61 Big Ten loss to Rutgers (12-8, 6-4). Bryce McGowens had 29 points and seven rebounds to lead the Huskers in another defeat. Trey McGowens chipped in 11 points and seven boards of his own.
Creighton (12-7, 4-4): Creighton dropped another Big East Conference meeting to Xavier (15-5, 5-4), 74-64. Xavier turned around 17-point halftime deficit with a 24-2 run to open the second half. Ryan Nembhard had 23 points to lead the Bluejays while Ryan Kalkbrenner chipped in 13 points and eight boards and Alex O’Connell finished with 11 points.
Omaha (4-18, 3-8) & UMKC (12-9, 5-4): Omaha snagged a 69-68 upset of UMKC in Summit League action. Frankie Fidler had a big game for the Mavericks with 25 points, including the buzzer-beating winner, while Dylan Brougham posted 13 points and five rebounds. Evan Gilyard II had 17 points, Arkel Lamar added 15 and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. put in 11 for the Roos in the defeat.
Northern Iowa (11-9, 7-3): Northern Iowa rolled 79-64 over Illinois State (10-12, 3-6) in a Missouri Valley Conference meeting. AJ Green had 24 points and four rebounds, and Noah Carter put in 21 points with three rebounds and three assists.
Kansas (17-3): Kansas was destroyed by Kentucky (17-4) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, 80-62. The Jayhawks struggled mightily and got just 13 points each from Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun in the resounding defeat.
Kansas State (10-10): Kansas State fell in the Big 12/SEC Challenge to Mississippi (11-10), 67-56. Mark Smith led K-State with 20 points and 16 rebounds while Nijel Pack added 18 points and seven assists.