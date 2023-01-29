(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both impressive victors in Sunday's men's college basketball action.
Iowa (13-8. 5-5): The Hawkeyes exploded for 93 points in a 93-82 win over Rutgers (14-7, 6-4). Kris Murray had 24 points and six rebounds while Ahron Ulis (16), Tony Perkins (11) and Connor McCaffery (11) also cracked double figures while Patrick McCaffery added nine points and Abraham Lincoln grad Josh Dix added eight.
Drake (17-6, 8-4): The Bulldogs were a 79-61 winner over Belmont (16-7, 9-3). Garrett Sturtz and Roman Penn had 16 points apiece while Penn had seven assists and Sturtz snagged six rebounds. Darnell Brodie totaled 15 points and grabbed four rebounds, and Nate Ferguson posted 10 points and seven rebounds.