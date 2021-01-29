(KMAland) -- Iowa, Omaha and UMKC all lost while Nate Mohr scored another 10 points on Friday in men’s college basketball action.
Iowa (12-4, 6-3): Illinois (11-5, 7-3) edged past Iowa 80-75 in Big Ten Conference action on Friday. Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza had a team-high 19 points for Iowa in the defeat. Connor McCaffery added 11 points and five assists.
Omaha (2-13, 0-5): South Dakota (9-6, 7-0) rolled to a 91-59 win over Omaha. La’Mel Robinson had 11 points and Ayo Akinwole put in 10 for the Mavericks.
UMKC (6-10, 2-5): North Dakota State (10-7, 8-1) edged past UMKC, 71-67. Arkel Lamar scored 19 points and had seven rebounds for the Roos. Zion Williams, Jacob Johnson and Caden Boser all scored 12 in the loss.
Check out the former KMAlanders in college basketball action from Friday below:
-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 10 points
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/29)
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 80 Iowa 75
Summit League
South Dakota 91 Omaha 59
North Dakota State 71 UMKC 67
North Dakota 83 Western Illinois 81