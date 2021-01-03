(KMAland) -- Drake moved to 12-0, UMKC nabbed a win and Omaha and UNI took losses on Sunday in men’s regional college basketball action.
Omaha (2-10, 0-2): Omaha lost to Oral Roberts (5-5, 2-0) for the second straight day, 86-75. Marlon Ruffin led the Mavericks with 21 points while La’Mel Robinson added 16, Wanjang Tut finished with 14 and Sam’i Roe and Matt Pile had 10 apiece.
Drake (12-0, 3-0): Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists for Drake in a 73-55 win over Southern Illinois (7-2, 1-2). D.J. Wilkins added 14 points, Roman Penn had 11 with five assists and Darnell Brodie and Joseph Yesufu each scored 10 for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (2-7, 1-3): Northern Iowa struggled to another Missouri Valley Conference loss, falling 70-64 to Evansville (5-5, 3-1). Austin Phyfe had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers while Trae Berhow finished with 11 points and seven boards.
UMKC (5-6, 1-1): The Roos grabbed a split of their two-game series with North Dakota (2-9, 1-1), winning 77-53 behind 23 points and six rebounds from Josiah Allick. Brandon McKissic added 17 points and eight boards, and DeMarius Pitts scored 15 points. Zion Williams chipped in 10 points and five assists.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/3)
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 77 Ohio State 60
Michigan 85 Northwestern 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 70 Northern Iowa 64
Drake 73 Southern Illinois 55
Missouri State 70 Indiana State 66
Summit League
Oral Roberts 86 Omaha 75
UMKC 77 North Dakota 53
South Dakota 79 Denver 57
North Dakota State 78 Western Illinois 67