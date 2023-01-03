(KMAland) -- K-State put up 116 points in a win at Texas while Creighton and Kansas also won and Nebraska took a loss in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Nebraska (8-7, 1-3): Nebraska dropped a 74-56 Big Ten meeting with Michigan State (10-4, 2-1). Derrick Walker had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers while Sam Griesel pitched in 10 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach added 10 of his own.
Creighton (9-6, 3-1): Creighton won their third straight game with an 83-61 victory over Seton Hall (8-8, 1-4). Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays with 17 points, eight rebonds and six blocks. Trey Alexander added 15 points, and Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard both had 14.
Kansas State (13-1, 2-0): Kansas State rolled to a 116-103 win at Texas (12-2, 1-1). Markquis Nowell scored 36 points and had nine assists while Keyontae Johnson added 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats. Cam Carter tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and Abayomi Iyiola finished with 10.
Kansas (13-1, 2-0): Kansas escaped with another tight win in Big 12 play, beating Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2), 75-72. Dajuan Harris had 18 points, Jalen Wilson added 16 and K.J. Adams finished with 14. Gradey Dick pitched in 11 points for the Jayhawks.