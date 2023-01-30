(KMAland) -- Iowa State blew a 23-point lead in a loss to Texas Tech while Kansas City also lost tight in regional men’s college basketball on Monday.
Iowa State (15-6, 6-3): Iowa State blew a 23-point lead in an 80-77 overtime loss to Texas Tech (12-10, 1-8), which picked up their first Big 12 win. Caleb Grill had 24 points on eight made 3-pointers while Gabe Kalscheur pitched in 19 points and seven boards for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey totaled 11 points, five boards and four assists in the loss.
Kansas City (10-14, 6-5): Kansas City lost a tight Summit League battle with South Dakota State (12-11, 7-4), 67-66. Shemarri Allen tallied 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, and RayQuawndis Mitchell had 19 points and six rebounds for the Roos.