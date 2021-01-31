(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Creighton, UNI, Missouri and UMKC were winners while ISU, Omaha, Kansas and K-State took Ls on Saturday in men’s college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled to an 80-37 win over Central Missouri (6-9). Ryan Hawkins scored 22 points with eight rebounds to lead the Bearcats while Trevor Hudgins (16 points) and Luke Waters (13 points) also reached double figures.
Iowa State (2-9): Iowa State was rolled by Mississippi State, 95-56, on Saturday. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 18 points and seven rebounds while Tyler Harris pitched in 11 points.
Creighton (13-4, 9-3): Marcus Zegarowski had 19 points to lead Creighton in a 69-62 win over DePaul (3-7, 1-7). Denzel Mahoney and Christian Bishop scored 14 points each, and Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in 12.
Northern Iowa (5-10, 3-6): Noah Carter scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Northern Iowa in a 74-62 win over Southern Illinois (7-6, 1-6). Bowen Born added 17 points, and Trae Berhow finished with 16 to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
Omaha (2-14, 0-6): Omaha dropped a 97-93 Summit League meeting with South Dakota (10-6, 8-0). La’Mel Robinson led the Mavs with 23 points while Marlon Ruffin put in 19 with seven rebounds. Matt Pile had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Nick Ferrarini scored 15 points off the bench.
Kansas (11-6): Kansas was no match for Tennessee (12-3) in an 80-61 defeat. David McCormack topped the Jayhawks with 17 points while Marcus Garrett had 15 and Jalen Wilson finished with 10 plus nine rebounds and six assists.
Kansas State (5-13): Kansas State dropped a 68-61 battle with Texas A&M (8-7). Nijel Pack scored 26 points and added five assists while Mike McGuirl added 10 points and six assists.
Missouri (11-3): Missouri came back from a late 12-point deficit to beat TCU (9-7), 102-98, in overtime. Jeremiah Tilmon had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers while Xavier Pinson dropped in a game-high 36 points. Javon Pickett scored 11 points, and Dru Smith finished with 10.
UMKC (7-10, 3-5): UMKC nabbed a 49-47 win over North Dakota State (10-8, 8-2). Zion Williams scored 12 points while Arkel Lamar added 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and Jacob Johnson had 10 points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/30)
Big 12/SEC Challenge
Mississippi State 95 Iowa State 56
Texas A&M 68 Kansas State 61
Tennessee 80 Kansas 61
Missouri 102 TCU 98 — OT
Oklahoma 66 Alabama 61
Texas Tech 76 LSU 71
Florida 85 West Virginia 80
Baylor 84 Auburn 72
Oklahoma State 81 Arkansas 77
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 81 Wisconsin 71
Purdue 81 Minnesota 62
Big East Conference
Creighton 69 DePaul 62
Georgetown 73 Providence 72
Villanova 80 Seton Hall 72
Xavier 68 Butler 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 74 Southern Illinois 62
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 71 Ole Miss 61
Vanderbilt 93 South Carolina 81
Summit League
South Dakota 97 Omaha 93
UMKC 49 North Dakota State 47
Western Illinois 99 North Dakota 87