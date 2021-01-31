Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake stayed undefeated with an OT win over Illinois State while Northern Iowa lost a tight battle to SIU in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday.

Drake (16-0, 7-0): Drake edged past Illinois State (5-11, 2-8), 78-76, in overtime. Darnell Brodie scored 20 points with 10 rebounds while Tremell Murphy (13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals), DJ Wilkins (11 points) and Roman Penn (10 points, 9 assists, 3 steals) all hit double digit scoring in the win.

Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7): Northern Iowa dropped a 71-68 Missouri Valley Conference contest to Southern Illinois (8-6, 2-6). Bowen Born scored 16 points for the Panthers while Trae Berhow and Nate Heise had 13 apiece and Noah Carter scored 11.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/31)

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 79 Michigan State 62

Rutgers 64 Northwestern 56

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 75 Marquette 73

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 78 Illinois State 76 — OT

Southern Illinois 71 Northern Iowa 68

Loyola Chicago 72 Missouri State 46

Evansville 70 Valparaiso 52

Indiana State 60 Bradley 57

