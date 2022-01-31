(KMAland) -- Iowa lost in double overtime while UMKC was a winner on the road in regional men’s college basketball on Monday.
Iowa (14-7, 4-6): Iowa lost 90-86 in double overtime to Penn State (9-9, 4-6). Keegan Murray had 21 points and six rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes, which had four players in double figures. Patrick McCaffery added 16 points and seven rebounds, Connor McCaffery put in 12 points and pulled down six boards and Filip Rebraca pitched in 11 points and six rebounds.
Kansas City (13-9, 6-4): UMKC went on the road for an 83-75 win over Western Illinois (13-9, 4-6). Evan Gilyard exploded for 33 points and eight assists, making six 3-pointers in seven attempts. Caden Boser had 14 points and Marvin Nesbitt put in 12 points with 12 rebounds.