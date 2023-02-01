(KMAland) -- Kansas got revenge in the Sunflower Showdown while Iowa beat Northwestern in men's college basketball action Tuesday night.
Nebraska (10-13, 3-9): Illinois (16-6, 7-4) used a 34-19 second half to pull away from Nebraska for a 72-56 win. Sam Griesel had 21 to lead Nebraska while Keisei Tominaga scored 11 points and Derrick Walker accounted for eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
Iowa (14-8, 6-5): The Hawkeyes were an 86-70 winner over Northwestern (15-6, 6-4). Filip Rebraca had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Payton Sandfort came off the bench for 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Kris Murray scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Tony Perkins had 12 points and Connor McCaffery scored 11.
Kansas (18-4, 6-3) & Kansas State (18-4, 6-3): The Jayhawks avenged an earlier loss with a 90-78 win. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points and eight rebounds while Dajuan Harris Jr added 18 points and Kevin McCullar had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Gradey Dick posted nine points and five rebounds, and K.J. Adams added eight points. Markquis Nowell had 23 to lead Kansas State while Keyontae Johnson added 22, Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted 11 points and eight rebounds and David N'Guessan tallied 10 points and six rebounds.