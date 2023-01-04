(KMAland) -- Iowa State won tight on the road, UNI took a win at the buzzer and Drake and Missouri were conference losers in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (11-2, 2-0): Iowa State snagged a 63-60 win at Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2). Caleb Grill had 20 big points and added four steals while Osun Osunniyi hit two late free throws and posted 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaren Holmes pitched in 10 points and four assists.
Drake (11-5, 2-3): Drake lost a Missouri Valley Conference road meeting with Southern Illinois (12-4, 4-1), 53-49. DJ Wilkins had 14 points and Tucker DeVries added 11 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Northern Iowa (7-8, 3-2): Michael Duax’s putback at the buzzer landed Northern Iowa a 69-67 win over Valparaiso (6-10, 0-5). Tytan Anderson had a team-high 16 points, and Duax pitched in 15 points and 12 boards. Bowen Born and Cole Henry also had 10 points each for the Panthers.
Missouri (12-2, 1-1): Sean East II put up 13 points and Nick Honor had 12 points, but Missouri dropped an SEC battle with No. 13 Arkansas (12-2, 1-1), 74-68. Kobe Brown also scored in double figures for the Tigers with 11 points.