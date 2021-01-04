(KMAland) -- Drake kept their winning ways on Monday night in men’s regional college basketball action.
Drake (13-0, 4-0): Drake rolled to their 13th straight double-digit win, 86-55, over Southern Illinois (7-3, 1-3). Joseph Yesufu came off the bench to score 16 points while Garrett Sturtz also scored 14 points and added nine rebounds as a reserve. Shanquan Hemphill pitched in 12 points and seven boards.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/4)
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 87 Oklahoma State 84
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 63 Maryland 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 86 Southern Illinois 55
Summit League
South Dakota State 93 Mount Mary 50