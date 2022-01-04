(KMAland) -- Kansas held down Oklahoma State while Kansas State was no match for Texas in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas (12-1, 1-0): Kansas opened their Big 12 slate with a 74-63 win over Oklahoma State (7-5, 0-1). David McCormack was the top scorer for the Jayhawks with 17 points to go with 15 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji added 16 points and Christian Braun pitched in 15 with six rebounds and six assists.
Kansas State (8-5, 0-2): Kansas State was no match for Texas (12-2, 2-0) in a 70-57 home loss. Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Selton Miguel pitched in 13 points and eight boards for KSU.