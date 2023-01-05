(KMAland) -- Iowa snapped a three-game skid behind a big night from Kris Murray, and Omaha was a winner on the road in the Summit League to highlight regional men’s college basketball on Thursday.
Iowa (9-6, 1-3): Iowa snapped their three-game skid with a come-from-behind 91-89 win over No. 15 Indiana (10-4, 1-2). Kris Murray scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Filip Rebraca added 19 and 10 for the Hawkeyes. Conor McCaffery chipped in 16 points, and Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort tallied 10 apiece.
Omaha (6-10, 2-2): Frankie Fidler poured in 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with five assists for Omaha in a 78-74 win over Western Illinois (8-7, 1-3). Marquel Sutton had 13 points, JJ White added 12 and Dylan Brougham tallied 10 for the Mavericks.