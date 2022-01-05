(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged Texas Tech, UNI had little trouble with Valparaiso, Creighton was no match for Villanova and Nebraska fell short to Michigan State on Wednesday night.
Iowa State (13-1, 1-1): Iowa State held off a depleted Texas Tech team for a 51-47 victory. Izaiah Brockington had 14 points and nine rebounds while Aljaz Kunc posted 13 points. Gabe Kalscheur added nine points and Caleb Grill had eight.
Nebraska (6-9, 0-4): Michigan State pulled away from Nebraska for a 79-67 win. Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting while Bryce McGowens added 13 points. CJ Wilcher came off the bench for 10 points, and Alonzo Verge Jr. handed out five assists.
Creighton (10-4, 2-1): Creighton got rocked by Villanova, 75-41, for Coach Jay Wright's 500th win with the Wildcats. Alex O'Connell led the Bluejays with 13 points while Arthur Kaluma had seven points in the defeat.
Northern Iowa (6-7, 2-1): Northern Iowa rolled to a 92-65 win over Valparaiso. Noah Carter had 20 points in the win while Trae Berhow tallied 17 off five 3-pointers. Nate Heise also cracked double figures with 10, and reserve Tytan Anderson had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.