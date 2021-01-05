(KMAland) -- Kansas routed TCU while Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri all lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (2-6, 0-4): Iowa State battled back from a 15-point deficit before dropping a 78-72 Big 12 game to Texas (9-1, 3-0). Javan Johnson led the Cyclones with 21 points while Solomon Young (13 points, 8 rebounds), Jalen Coleman-Lands (10 points) and Rasir Bolton (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Kansas State (5-7, 1-3): Kansas State lost an 82-71 Big 12 Conference game to Texas Tech (9-3, 2-2). Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel scored 17 points each, and Mike McGuirl and Davion Bradford finished with 10 each for the Wildcats.
Kansas (9-2, 3-1): Kansas rolled to a 93-64 win over TCU (9-3, 2-2) in Big 12 action. David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 20 lints and eight rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji pitched in 19 points. Jalen Wilson scored 16 points with eight boards and six assists.
Missouri (7-2, 1-2): Missouri lost a 78-63 decision to Mississippi State (7-4, 2-1) in SEC play. Jeremiah Tilmon scored 16 points for the Tigers in the loss. Xavier Pinson added 13 points and eight assists, and Dru Smith scored 11 points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/5)
Big 12 Conference
Texas 78 Iowa State 72
Kansas 93 TCU 64
Texas Tech 82 Kansas State 71
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 68 Rutgers 45
Big East Conference
UConn 65 Marquette 54
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 78 Missouri 63
Kentucky 77 Vanderbilt 74
Alabama 86 Florida 71