(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled to a dominant win in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Creighton (9-2, 5-1): Damien Jefferson scored 19 points and had four steals to lead Creighton in an 89-53 win over Seton Hall (8-5, 5-2). Denzel Mahoney pitched in 14 points, and Marcus Zegarowski scored 11 for the Jays.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/6)

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 76 Oklahoma 61

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 82 Minnesota 57

Big East Conference 

Creighton 89 Seton Hall 53

Butler 63 Georgetown 55

Xavier 69 St. John’s 61

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 79 Arkansas 74

LSU 94 Georgia 92 — OT

South Carolina 78 Texas A&M 54

Ole Miss 72 Auburn 61

