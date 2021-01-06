(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled to a dominant win in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Creighton (9-2, 5-1): Damien Jefferson scored 19 points and had four steals to lead Creighton in an 89-53 win over Seton Hall (8-5, 5-2). Denzel Mahoney pitched in 14 points, and Marcus Zegarowski scored 11 for the Jays.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/6)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 76 Oklahoma 61
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 82 Minnesota 57
Big East Conference
Creighton 89 Seton Hall 53
Butler 63 Georgetown 55
Xavier 69 St. John’s 61
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 79 Arkansas 74
LSU 94 Georgia 92 — OT
South Carolina 78 Texas A&M 54
Ole Miss 72 Auburn 61