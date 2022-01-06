(KMAland) -- Omaha was a winner over North Dakota while Iowa lost to Wisconsin in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday.
Iowa (11-4, 1-3): Iowa struggled to an 87-78 loss at Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1). Keegan Murray had another big night for the Hawkeyes with 27 points, five rebounds and three blocks while Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray added 12 points each. Patrick McCaffery tallied 10 points and seven boards in the loss.
Omaha (3-12, 2-2): Omaha had six players in double figures in a 98-82 win over North Dakota (4-11, 0-2). Frankie Fidler posted 16 points to lead the scoring while Felix Lemettii (15 points), Darrius Hughes (14 points, 7 rebounds), Kyle Luedtke (13 points, 6 rebounds), Marco Smith (12 points, 7 assists) and Nick Ferrarini (11 points) also hit for double figure points in the win.