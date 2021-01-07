Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled to a win over Maryland in men’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.

Iowa (10-2, 4-1): Luka Garza had 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Iowa in an 89-67 win over Maryland (6-6, 1-5). Jordan Bohannon hit six 3s and scored 18 points, and Keegan Murray (12 points) and Patrick McCaffery (10 points) also scored in double figures off the bench for the  Hawkeyes.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/7) 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 89 Maryland 67

Wisconsin 80 Indiana 73 — 2 OT

Illinois 81 Northwestern 56

