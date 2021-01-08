NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Omaha and UMKC both lost tight Summit League matchups in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday.

Omaha (2-11, 0-3): Wanjang Tut had 31 points for Omaha in a 71-69 loss to North Dakota State (5-6, 3-0). Marlon Ruffin added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks.

UMKC (5-7, 1-2): UMKC also lost a tight battle with South Dakota (5-6, 3-0), 66-64. Brandon McKissic led the Roos with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Marvin Nesbitt (13 points, 12 rebounds), Josiah Allick (11 points, 5 rebounds) and Zion Williams (10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) also scored in double figures.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/8)

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 55 Michigan State 54

Summit League 

North Dakota State 71 Omaha 69

South Dakota 66 UMKC 64

North Dakota 72 Oral Roberts 71

South Dakota State 83 Western Illinois 77

