(KMAland) -- UNI, Drake and Missouri picked up tight wins while Iowa State, Nebraska, Omaha, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State all lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Iowa State (13-2, 1-2): Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1) used a 47-point second half to take a 79-66 win over Iowa State. The Cyclones got 20 points each from Tyrese Hunter and Izaiah Brockington while Trey Jackson pitched in 12 points of his own in the loss.
Nebraska (6-10, 0-5): Nebraska was crushed by Rutgers (9-5, 3-1), 93-65, in Big Ten action. Bryce McGowens had a team-best 17 points for the Huskers while Derrick Walker finished with 12 points and CJ Wilcher added 11 in the defeat.
Omaha (3-13, 2-3): Omaha fell to North Dakota State (10-5, 2-1) in a tight Summit League matchup, 71-67. Nick Ferrarini finished with 12 points off the bench for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler pitched in 10 points.
Northern Iowa (7-7, 3-1): The Panthers nabbed another Missouri Valley Conference win, 85-84, over Missouri State (11-6, 2-2). A.J. Green poured in 33 points and grabbed four rebounds while Noah Carter had 16 points and Bowen Born put in 11.
Drake (11-5, 2-1): Drake was a 60-59 winner over Evansville (4-10, 0-3) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Tucker DeVries had 15 points and six rebounds, D.J. Wilkins put in 11 points and Darnell Brodie added 10 for the Bulldogs in the win.
Missouri (7-7, 1-1): Missouri took a 92-86 upset of Alabama (11-4, 2-1) in Southeastern Conference action. Kobe Brown dropped in 30 points on 9/12 shooting from the field and 10/11 from the free throw line. He also had 13 rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Jarron Coleman (18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists), Javon Pickett (15 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds) and DaJuan Gordon (15 points) also scored in double figures in the win.
Kansas (12-2, 1-1): Kansas dropped a 75-67 Big 12 battle with Texas Tech (11-3, 1-1). Ochai Agbaji had 24 points and four rebounds to lead the Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson put in 20 with three steals. Christian Braun also had 10 points, but the Jayhawks got just 13 points from the rest of the team.
Kansas State (8-6, 0-3): Kansas State took another Big 12 defeat at the hands of West Virginia (12-2, 1-1), 71-68. Nijel Pack scored a team-high 20 points and had five rebounds while Mark Smith finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ismael Massoud posted 13 points and five boards, and Markquis Nowell added 10 points and 10 assists.