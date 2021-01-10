(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Creighton and Kansas won while Iowa State, Omaha, K-State and UMKC all took defeats in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-1, 6-1): The Bearcats bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 92-71 win over Emporia State (5-4, 5-4). Trevor Hudgins hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the way. Diego Bernard added 19 points, Ryan Hawkins pitched in 17 points and eight rebounds and Byron Alexander scored 10 off the bench.
Iowa State (2-7, 0-5): Iowa State had very little success in a 91-64 loss to Texas Tech (10-3, 3-2). Rasir Bolton and Solomon Young scored 15 points each for the Cyclones while Javan Johnson scored 14 and Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 11.
Creighton (10-2, 6-1): Denzel Mahoney had 24 points to lead Creighton in a 97-79 rout of St. John’s (6-6, 1-5). Alex O’Connell hit four 3s and scored 16 points off the bench. Mitchell Ballock added 14 points, Damien Jefferson had 11 and Christian Bishop and Shereef Mitchell pitched in 10 apiece.
Omaha (2-12, 0-4): Omaha dropped another Summit League game to North Dakota State (6-6, 4-0), 80-66. Marlon Ruffin had 14 points for Omaha in the win while La’Mel Robinson finished with 13 and Matt Pile had 11 with eight boards.
Kansas (10-2, 4-1): David McCormack scored 17 points and Ochai Agbaji finished with 14 to lead Kansas in a 63-59 win over Oklahoma (6-4, 2-3). Jalen Wilson added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Kansas State (5-8, 1-4): Kansas State dropped another 70-54 Big 12 game to Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3). Mike McGuirl had 15 points to lead the Wildcats while DaJuan Gordon finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
UMKC (5-8, 1-3): UMKC lost a tight Summit League matchup with SoutH Dakota (6-6, 4-0), 68-62. Josiah Allick had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Roos in the defeat. Brandon McKissic finished with 15 points, and Demarius Pitts picked up 13 points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/9)
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 91 Iowa State 64
Kansas 63 Oklahoma 59
Oklahoma State 70 Kansas State 54
Baylor 67 TCU 49
Texas 72 West Virginia 70
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 79 Rutgers 68
Big East Conference
Creighton 97 St. John’s 79
Seton Hall 76 DePaul 68
UConn 72 Butler 60
Syracuse 74 Georgetown 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 57 Illinois State 48
Missouri State 81 Valparaiso 68
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 68 Texas A&M 54
Alabama 94 Auburn 90
Mississippi State 84 Vanderbilt 81
Arkansas 99 Georgia 69
Kentucky 76 Florida 58
LSU 75 Ole Miss 61
Summit League
North Dakota State 80 Omaha 66
South Dakota 68 UMKC 62
Oral Roberts 74 North Dakota 67
South Dakota State 92 Western Illinois 63