(KMAland) -- Nebraska downed Omaha, and Creighton and Kansas both rolled in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Nebraska (2-0) & Omaha (0-2): C.J. Wilcher poured in 21 points on four 3-pointers to lift Nebraska to a 75-61 win over Omaha. Emmanuel Bandoumel and Sam Griesel pitched in 18 points each, and Blaise Keita had nine points with 12 rebounds. Jaeden Marshall had 16 points and Marquel Sutton put in 14 for the Mavericks.
Creighton (2-0): Creighton rolled to a 96-61 win over North Dakota (1-1). Ryan Kalkbrenner had a dominant performance with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Trey Alexander (14 points) and Arthur Kaluma (12 points) also had double-digit points for the Jays.
Kansas (2-0): Kansas handled North Dakota State (0-2), 82-59. Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds while Gradey Dick added 12 points and six boards and MJ Rice put in 10 points for the Jayhawks.